Data Underload  /  ,

A Timeline of California Wildfires

By Nathan Yau

Here in Northern California, we woke up to a dark, smokey, and orange sky. It was morning, but it looked like night. It was afternoon, but it looked like night. It was an eerie view outside my window of something that felt too close.

The wind was blowing smoke and ash from wildfires further up north from where I live. So, I wondered, as one does, about past fires and made the chart below.

California Fires

From 2005 to 2020, for incidents that burned at least 300 acres.

ACRES BURNED

300

1k

10k

100k

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2010

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Still active

2020

Jan.

Feb.

March

April

May

June

July

August

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

SOURCE: CAL FIRE / BY: FLOWINGDATA

 

This feels like a lot to take in.

Notes

I got the data from CAL FIRE. There’s a link at the bottom of the page to download data files. I originally planned to draw timelines for each incident, but for whatever reason, the extinguished date was not reliable. See also the Axios chart by Lazaro Gamio from a few years ago, which I had in mind while I made this one.

Chart Type Used

Small Multiples

Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.

Join Now

Favorites

10 Best Data Visualization Projects of 2015

These are my picks for the best of 2015. As usual, they could easily appear in a different order on a different day, and there are projects not on the list that were also excellent.

Watching the growth of Walmart – now with 100% more Sam’s Club

The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.

How Much the Everyday Changes When You Have Kids

I compared time use for those with children under 18 against those without. Here’s where the minutes go.

What Qualifies as Middle-Income in Each State

The meaning of “middle-income” changes a lot depending on where you live and your household size.