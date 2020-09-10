A Timeline of California Wildfires

Here in Northern California, we woke up to a dark, smokey, and orange sky. It was morning, but it looked like night. It was afternoon, but it looked like night. It was an eerie view outside my window of something that felt too close.



The wind was blowing smoke and ash from wildfires further up north from where I live. So, I wondered, as one does, about past fires and made the chart below.

California Fires From 2005 to 2020, for incidents that burned at least 300 acres. ACRES BURNED 300 1k 10k 100k 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2010 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Still active 2020 Jan. Feb. March April May June July August Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. SOURCE: CAL FIRE / BY: FLOWINGDATA

This feels like a lot to take in.