Pierre Ripoll provides several ways to visualize periodicity using animation. Moving dots, rotating spheres, concentric circles, oh my. He uses D3.js and it’s an Observable notebook, so you can see what’s going on under the hood.
Visualizing periodicity with animations
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
How Many Kids We Have and When We Have Them
Many parents stop at two kids. Most are done by three. Still, everyone has their own timelines. Here are 1,000 of them.
Restaurant Reopenings, a Comparison to Last Year
Restaurants are reopening for dining across the United States. Some states are doing it faster than others.