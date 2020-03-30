3Blue1Brown goes into more of the math of SIR models — which drive many of the simulations you’ve seen so far — that assume people are susceptible, infectious, or recovered.
Simulating an epidemic
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Constructed Career Paths from Job Switching Data
Shifting from one occupation to another can take a swing in the career path. Given your current job, what paths could you take? Here are some constructed possibilities.
Chances it’s a Friend’s Birthday Every Single Day of the Year
If it seems like every day you log in to Facebook, it’s someone’s birthday, you’re probably not that far off.
The Stages of Relationships, Distributed
Everyone’s relationship timeline is a little different. This animation plays out real-life paths to marriage.