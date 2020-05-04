Playable simulations to decide what happens next

The timelines keep shifting and people are getting antsy for many valid (and not-so-valid) reasons. When will this end? Will we ever get “normal” again? At this point, simulations are probably the closest we can get to seeing what might happen next. Marcel Salathé and Nicky Case peer into what happens next with these playable simulations.

Where many simulations have felt like distant, abstract ideas, Salathé and Case’s explanations and interactives are rooted in optimism and practical things that we can do now.