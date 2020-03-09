Flatten the coronavirus curve

March 9, 2020

Topic

Statistical Visualization  /  , , , ,

The coronavirus can possibly infect a lot more people than there are those who can provide medical care. But if we slow the spread, and there are fewer people in need of care at the same time, the difference might be less overbearing. This version of the “flatten the curve” graphic by Alexander Radtke, first made by Rosamund Pearce for The Economist, illustrates the difference in animated form.