We know that more education usually equals more income, but as the cost of education continues to rise, the challenge to earn a college degree also increases. Based on estimates from the National Center for Education Statistics, here’s how much the cost has gone up over the years.



Rising Costs Since 1967, the National Center for Education Statistics has tracked the cost of college: tuition, room, and board. Costs continue to rise for all types. Public Private $43,139 $40,000 $40,000 $30,000 $30,000 The average total cost in 2018 was $20,050 per academic year. 4-year $16,046 $20,000 $20,000 Board In 1967, the cost was $7,907 Room $10,000 $10,000 Tuition $0 $0 1967 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 1967 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 $40,000 $40,000 $25,596 $30,000 $30,000 2-year $20,000 $20,000 $12,656 $10,281 $10,000 $10,000 $5,352 $0 $0 1967 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 1967 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Cost is in 2017-18 dollars. Source: National Center for Education Statistics / By: FlowingData Public, 4-year $30k The average total cost in 2018 was $20,050 per academic year. $20k Board In 1967, the cost was $7,907 Room $10k Tuition $0k 1967 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Public, 2-year $10,281 $10k $5,352 $0k 1967 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Private, 4-year $43,139 $40k $30k $16,046 $20k $10k $0k 1967 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Private, 2-year $30k $25,596 $20k $12,656 $10k $0k 1967 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Cost is in 2017-18 dollars. Source: National Center for Education Statistics By: FlowingData

It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking at public versus private or four-year versus two-year. At the least, the cost of tuition, room, and board has just about doubled when you compare 2018 costs to that of 1967’s.

