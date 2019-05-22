Data Underload  /  , ,

Cost of College

By Nathan Yau

We know that more education usually equals more income, but as the cost of education continues to rise, the challenge to earn a college degree also increases. Based on estimates from the National Center for Education Statistics, here’s how much the cost has gone up over the years.

Rising Costs

Since 1967, the National Center for Education Statistics has tracked the cost of college: tuition, room, and board. Costs continue to rise for all types.

Public

Private

$43,139

$40,000

$40,000

$30,000

$30,000

The average total cost in 2018 was $20,050 per academic year.

4-year

$16,046

$20,000

$20,000

Board

In 1967, the cost was

$7,907

Room

$10,000

$10,000

Tuition

$0

$0

1967

1980

1990

2000

2010

2018

1967

1980

1990

2000

2010

2018

$40,000

$40,000

$25,596

$30,000

$30,000

2-year

$20,000

$20,000

$12,656

$10,281

$10,000

$10,000

$5,352

$0

$0

1967

1980

1990

2000

2010

2018

1967

1980

1990

2000

2010

2018

Cost is in 2017-18 dollars.

Source: National Center for Education Statistics / By: FlowingData

Public, 4-year

$30k

The average total cost in 2018 was $20,050 per academic year.

$20k

Board

In 1967, the cost was

$7,907

Room

$10k

Tuition

$0k

1967

1980

1990

2000

2010

2018

Public, 2-year

$10,281

$10k

$5,352

$0k

1967

1980

1990

2000

2010

2018

Private, 4-year

$43,139

$40k

$30k

$16,046

$20k

$10k

$0k

1967

1980

1990

2000

2010

2018

Private, 2-year

$30k

$25,596

$20k

$12,656

$10k

$0k

1967

1980

1990

2000

2010

2018

Cost is in 2017-18 dollars.

Source: National Center for Education Statistics

By: FlowingData

It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking at public versus private or four-year versus two-year. At the least, the cost of tuition, room, and board has just about doubled when you compare 2018 costs to that of 1967’s.

Notes

Become a member. Learn to visualize data. From beginner to advanced.

Join Today

Membership

This is for people interested in the process of creating, designing, and exploring data graphics. Your support goes directly to FlowingData, an independently run site.

What You Get

  • Instant access to tutorials on how to make and design data graphics
  • Source code and files to use with your own data
  • In-depth courses on visualization in R
  • Hand-picked links and resources from around the web
  • Members-only newsletter

Favorites

How You Will Die

So far we’ve seen when you will die and how other people tend to die. Now let’s put the two together to see how and when you will die, given your sex, race, and age.

Think Like a Statistician – Without the Math

I call myself a statistician, because, well, I’m a statistics graduate student. However, the most important things I’ve learned are less formal, but have proven extremely useful when working/playing with data.

A Day in the Life: Women and Men

Using the past couple of years of data from the American Time Use Survey, I simulated a working day for men and women to see how schedules differ. Watch it play out in this animation.

Data, R, and a 3-D Printer

We almost always look at data through a screen. It’s quick and good for exploration. So is there value in making data physical? I played around with a 3-D printer to find out.