Income Level Breakdowns, By State
Now that we know the cutoffs that make lower-, middle-, and upper-income in each state, we can estimate the percentage of households in each income level. Adjust for people in the household and sort states by highest percentages in the income levels.
Household Income Level Breakdown
Bars represent lower-, middle-, and upper-income percentages for each state.
The data comes from the 5-year American Community Survey from 2017. Middle-income is defined as two-thirds the median income for a group to twice the median. Lower-income is everything below the former, and upper-income is everything greater than the latter.
It’s interesting to see the breakdowns for the one-person households. The relatively high percentages for the upper-income level at or greater than the 50% mark seems to suggest a lot of clustering towards the higher end. Increase the household size, and the upper-income percentages go down to the teens.
I suspect employment, occupations, and family makeup play a big role in the variation. Gonna have to look at that next.
What Qualifies as Middle-Income in Each State
See how income ranges change for each state.
Notes
Become a member. Learn to visualize data. From beginner to advanced.Join Today
Membership
This is for people interested in the process of creating, designing, and exploring data graphics. Your support goes directly to FlowingData, an independently run site.
What You Get
- Instant access to tutorials on how to make and design data graphics
- Source code and files to use with your own data
- In-depth courses on visualization in R
- Hand-picked links and resources from around the web
- Members-only newsletter
Favorites
Jobs Charted by State and Salary
Jobs and pay can vary a lot depending on where you live, based on 2013 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s an interactive to look.
Divorce and Occupation
Some jobs tend towards higher divorce rates. Some towards lower. Salary also probably plays a role.
Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?
We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.