How to Make a Bump Chart in R

The bump chart is a line chart variant that focuses specifically on ranks over time instead of absolute values.

The advantage of the bump chart is that it’s unaffected by large differences in magnitudes, whereas a standard line chart might find itself with a bunch of lines clustered at the bottom, because of a high-value category. The bump chart instead spaces ranks evenly.

This tutorial starts with a standard time series dataset, and takes you through the steps to make the necessary adjustments.