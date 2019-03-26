How to Make a Bump Chart in R
Visualize rankings over time instead of absolute values to focus on order instead of the magnitude of change.
The bump chart is a line chart variant that focuses specifically on ranks over time instead of absolute values.
The advantage of the bump chart is that it’s unaffected by large differences in magnitudes, whereas a standard line chart might find itself with a bunch of lines clustered at the bottom, because of a high-value category. The bump chart instead spaces ranks evenly.
This tutorial starts with a standard time series dataset, and takes you through the steps to make the necessary adjustments.
