Most Uniquely Popular Job in Each State
We know the most common jobs in each state — truckers, cashiers, sales managers, etc. — which really tells us more about the jobs than the states. For a more state-centric view, we turn to the jobs that are the most specific to each place.
ALASKA
MAINE
Farm, Fish,
& Forestry
Farm, Fish,
and Forestry
This is the industry, also represented by color.
Fishing &
Hunting Workers
Fishing & Hunting
Workers
This is the occupation.
WISCONSIN
VERMONT
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Production
Healthcare
Practitioners
Production
Print binding &
finishing workers
Recreational
Therapists
Extruding
Machine Operators
WASHINGTON
IDAHO
MONTANA
NORTH DAKOTA
MINNESOTA
ILLINOIS
MICHIGAN
NEW YORK
MASS.
Life, Phys., &
Social Science
Architecture &
Engineering
Life, Phys., &
Social Science
Life, Phys., &
Social Science
Production
Computers &
Mathematics
Production
Personal Care
& Service
Life, Phys., &
Social Science
Conservation
Scientists
& Foresters
Conservation
Scientists
& Foresters
Agricultural &
Food Scientists
Forging Machine
Operators
Baggage Porters
& Concierges
Medical &
Life Scientists
Aerospace
Engineers
Print Binding &
Finishing
Workers
Actuaries
OREGON
NEVADA
WYOMING
SOUTH DAKOTA
IOWA
INDIANA
OHIO
PENNSYLVANIA
NEW JERSEY
CONNECTICUT
RHODE ISLAND
Farm, Fish,
& Forestry
Administrative
Support
Extraction
Architecture &
Engineering
Production
Production
Production
Architecture &
Engineering
Architecture &
Engineering
Management
Protective
Services
Gaming Cage
Workers
Mining Machine
Operators
Farm & Other
Agricultural
Managers
Rolling Machine
Operators
Rolling Machine
Operators
Forest &
Conservation
Workers
Biomedical &
Agricultural
Engineers
Metal Furnace
Operators
Crossing Guards
Marine Engineers
& Naval
Architects
Marine Engineers
& Naval
Architects
UTAH
CALIFORNIA
COLORADO
NEBRASKA
MISSOURI
KENTUCKY
WEST VIRGINIA
VIRGINIA
MARYLAND
DELAWARE
Arts &
Entertainment
Finance
Architecture &
Engineering
Management
Production
Extraction
Extraction
Architecture &
Engineering
Life, Phys., &
Social Science
Finance
Shoe and Leather
Workers
Actors
Tax Examiners
Petroleum &
Mining Engineers
Farm & Other
Agricultural
Managers
Mining Machine
Operators
Mining Machine
Operators
Marine Engineers
& Naval
Architects
Economists
Credit Analysts
ARIZONA
NEW MEXICO
KANSAS
ARKANSAS
TENNESSEE
NORTH CAROLINA
SOUTH CAROLINA
D.C.
Way to play up the stereotype, California.
Construction
Production
Production
Production
Production
Production
Production
Life, Phys., &
Social Science
Aircraft
Structure
Assemblers
Packaging
Machine Oper.
Extruding &
Compacting
Machine Oper.
Textile Machine
Operators
Textile Machine
Operators
Plasterers &
Stucco Masons
Precious Stone &
Metal Workers
Economists
OKLAHOMA
LOUISIANA
MISSISSIPPI
ALABAMA
GEORGIA
Production
Transport &
Material Moving
Administrative
Support
Production
Production
Boat Captains
& Operators
Gaming Cage
Workers
Textile Machine
Operators
Textile Machine
Operators
Tire Builders
HAWAII
TEXAS
FLORIDA
Military
Architecture &
Engineering
Transport &
Material Moving
Boat Captains
& Operators
Military,
Rank Unspecified
Petroleum &
Mining Engineers
I used occupation data from the 2016 5-year American Community Survey. To estimate uniqueness, I used the location quotient for each job and state. It’s a relatively straightforward calculate that takes the rate of a job in the state divided by the rate of the job nationally. Above shows the job with the highest ratio in each state.
Notes
- The data is from the American Community Survey. I grabbed the data using the IPUMS extraction tool.
- I used R to make the graphic. See the (members-only) tutorial for state grid maps.
