Peak Non-Creepy Dating Pool
The percentage of people who are single declines with age. However, based on the “half-your-age-plus-seven” rule, the range of people you can date expands. Combine that with population counts and demographics, and you can find when your non-creepy dating pool peaks.
Years You Have Left to Live, Probably
The individual data points of life are much less predictable than the average. Here’s a simulation that shows you how much time is left on the clock.