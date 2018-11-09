How I Made That  /  ,

How I Made That: Animated Difference Charts in R

By Nathan Yau

A combination of a bivariate area chart, animation, and a population pyramid, with a sprinkling of detail and annotation.

The How I Made That series describes the process behind a graphic and includes code and data to work with.

I made a difference chart, also known as a bivariate area chart, that showed the male and female population in the United States over time and by age. The colored area in between the lines indicate whether there were more men or women:

Here’s how I made it.

