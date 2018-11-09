How I Made That: Animated Difference Charts in R

I made a difference chart, also known as a bivariate area chart, that showed the male and female population in the United States over time and by age. The colored area in between the lines indicate whether there were more men or women:

To access this full tutorial and download the source code you must be a member. (If you are already a member, log in here.)

Membership

Gain instant access to step-by-step visualization courses and tutorials for insight and presentation — all while supporting an independent site. Source code and data is included so that you can more easily apply what you learn in your own work.

Members also recieve a weekly newsletter, The Process, which looks more closely at the tools, the rules, and the guidelines and how they work in practice.

See samples of everything you gain access to: