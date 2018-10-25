Tree of Life
This Tree of Life diagram is based primarily on the evolutionary relationships so wonderfully related in Dr. Richard Dawkins’ The Ancestor’s Tale, and timetree.org. The smallest branches are purely illustrative. They are intended to suggest the effect of mass extinctions on diversity, and changes in diversity through time. This diagram is NOT intended to be a scholarly reference tool! It is intended to be an easy-to-understand illustration of the core evolution principle; we are related not only to every living thing, but also to everything that has ever lived on Earth.
Design-wise, there are many things that could’ve made the graphic more readable, but something about it makes me like it just the way it is.
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
How to Spot Visualization Lies
Many charts don’t tell the truth. This is a simple guide to spotting them.
This is an American Workday, By Occupation
I simulated a day for employed Americans to see when and where they work.
How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown
We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.