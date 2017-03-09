Pie charts are okay

Posted to Design  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

There were some ripples in the space time continuum recently about a pizza and a pie chart. It looked like a pie chart but was actually just a pizza with numbers around it. Those numbers didn’t sum to 100 percent, so there were pitch forks and burning and like I said, ripples in the space time continuum.

Here, have a look for yourself:

It’s social media filler content, so whatever. And yeah, the chart, if you want to call it that, isn’t any good. But let’s not lose sight of the big picture here, and that is that pie charts are okay sometimes.

Plus, we might not even understand how people read pie charts from a perception point of view anyways.

