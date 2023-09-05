Locating the best pizza depends on where you are and what kind of pizza you’re looking for. The best-of lists that favor New York-style pizza and the east coast aren’t much good when you want Chicago-style pizza on the west coast. So The Washington Post parsed Yelp reviews to find the best pizza places for a selected style and state.
Looking for the best pizza for different styles
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Causes of Death
There are many ways to die. Cancer. Infection. Mental. External. This is how different groups of people died over the past 10 years, visualized by age.
Single-Income Occupations
About 18 percent of couple households are single-income. I wanted to know what the earner in these homes usually do.
Never Been Married
Some people never get married, and some wait longer than others. Let’s look at these people.