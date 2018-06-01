Maps  /  ,

Original map of Winnie-the-Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood

Jun 1, 2018

The ink-drawn map of Hundred Acre Wood by Winnie-the-Pooh illustrator E. H. Shepard dates back to 1929. I’m headed straight for Eeyore’s gloomy place, which is rather boggy and sad. The drawing is up for auction, in case you’re interested in dropping a couple hundred thousand dollars. [via BBC]

