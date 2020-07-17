Authors tend to focus on different body parts for men and women, and the descriptions used for each body part also vary. For The Pudding, Erin Davis parsed a couple thousand books to see the scale of the skews.
Words used to describe men and women’s bodies in literature
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Most Common Use of Time, By Age and Sex
Typical time use varies by who you talk to. This interactive shows you the differences when you vary age and sex.
Shifts in How Couples Meet, Online Takes the Top
How do couples meet now and how has it changed over the years? Watch the rankings play out over six decades.