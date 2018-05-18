Infographics  /  , ,

What’s in a food truck

May 18, 2018

Food trucks are the real deal these days. The best ones serve a specialized menu really well, in a small, focused space. The Washington Post delves into the insides of several of these trucks and how they make the food with very specific equipment.

