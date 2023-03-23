For The Washington Post, Anahad O’Connor, Aaron Steckelberg, and Laura Reiley visually describe the use of artificial sweeteners in so-called healthy foods. Like with their piece on coffee versus tea, anthropomorphized food items take you through, which I very much enjoy.
Fake sugars in your food
