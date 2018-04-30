Jonathan Corum, the Science graphics editor at The New York Times, talks about his experiences communicating scientific research to the public. Much of visualization design is about figuring out the audience and making graphics for that audience, so Corum uses a lot of examples that start from technical research papers and finish with a more focused result.
Visualization for an audience
19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.
Life expectancy changes
The data goes back to 1960 and up to the most current estimates for 2009. Each line represents a country.