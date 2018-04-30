Jonathan Corum, the Science graphics editor at The New York Times, talks about his experiences communicating scientific research to the public. Much of visualization design is about figuring out the audience and making graphics for that audience, so Corum uses a lot of examples that start from technical research papers and finish with a more focused result.
Visualization for an audience
