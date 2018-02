Mikaela Shiffrin won her first gold medal in PyeongChang with a fraction of a second lead. In events where athletes race side-by-side, it’s easier to see how close such a lead is. But with alpine skiing, it feels more like a race against a clock. So to capture some of the dramatics of the former, Derek Watkins and Denise Lu for The New York Times imagined the results had all skiers raced down at the same time.

It reminds of The Times’ coverage of Usain Bolt in the 2012 Summer Olympics.