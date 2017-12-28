Getty Center fire resistance

Posted to Infographics  |  Tags: , , ,  |  Nathan Yau

Fire spread over Los Angeles, but the famous art works in the Getty Center stayed put. John Schwartz and Guilbert Gates reporting for The New York Times:

The Getty’s architect, Richard Meier, built fire resistance into the billion-dollar complex, said Ron Hartwig, vice president of communications for the J. Paul Getty Trust. These hills are fire prone, but because of features like the 1.2 million square feet of thick travertine stone covering the outside walls, the crushed rock on the roofs and even the plants chosen for the brush-cleared grounds, “The safest place for the artwork to be is right here in the Getty Center,” he said.

It’s a short visual piece, but I found the forethought in building design and the straightforward graphics fascinating.

Favorites

The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2011

I almost didn’t make a best-of list this year, but as I clicked through the year’s post, it was hard …

How to Spot Visualization Lies

Many charts don’t tell the truth. This is a simple guide to spotting them.

A Day in the Life of Americans

I wanted to see how daily patterns emerge at the individual level and how a person’s entire day plays out. So I simulated 1,000 of them.

The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2014

It’s always tough to pick my favorite visualization projects. Nevertheless, I gave it a go.