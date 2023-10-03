Scale of Sports Fields and Courts
When we watch sports on television, the scale of many sports don’t seem that different, because the camera zooms in on players and everything is within the frame of our screens. So here are the major sports drawn at the same scale to help appreciate the size differences.
