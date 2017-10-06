Logos drawn from memory

Posted to Infographics  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Signs asked 150 people to draw famous logos — Apple, Starbucks, Burger King, etc. — from memory, and they compiled the results. It’s a relatively small sample size and drawing accuracy was judged subjectively, so I’d put this more in the fun category than an actual study, but I like the spectrums.

