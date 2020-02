DR used a 3-D model to recreate King Frederick the 9th’s ink:

King Frederick the 9th was famous for his tattoos. But until recently — noone knew much about them. By examining hundreds of old photographs and films we have recreated the Kings’ ink in order to get a sence of who he was — both on the inside and the outside.

The scrolly touring works really well here. I went in knowing nothing about the king and came out more educated on the other side.