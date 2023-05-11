Best Possible Life for You, with Age
People scored their current life from 0 to 10, where 0 is their worst possible life and 10 is their best possible life. The older they were, the more likely they were to say they were living their best.
Worst possible life
Best possible life
AGE
15 to 19
11%
years
20 to 29
10%
30 to 39
13%
40 to 49
14%
17%
50 to 59
19%
60 to 69
22%
70 to 79
24%
80 to 85
0%
20%
40%
60%
80%
100%
SOURCE: Bureau of Labor Statistics / BY: FlowingData
Worst possible life
Best possible life
AGE
15 to 19
11%
years
20 to 29
10%
30 to 39
13%
40 to 49
14%
17%
50 to 59
19%
60 to 69
22%
70 to 79
24%
80 to 85
0%
20%
40%
60%
80%
100%
SOURCE: Bureau of Labor Statistics / BY: FlowingData
This is based on answers from the 2021 American Time Use Survey.
The percentage increase is kind of comforting with the possibility that the best is ahead. Or, if you’re more of a glass-half-empty kind of person, I guess it could be there are fewer years ahead as you get older, so there’s not much chance of things in your life improving. Either-or.
The stacked bar chart was made in R and Adobe Illustrator. The 2021 American Time Use Survey (ATUS) data was downloaded via IPUMS and prepared in R.
Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.See What You Get
Learn to Visualize Data See All →
How to Make Venn Diagrams in R
The usually abstract, qualitative and sometimes quantitative chart type shows relationships. You can make them in R, if you must.
How to Draw and Use Polygons in R
R provides functions for basic shapes, but you can also draw your own for maximum fun.
How to Make a Dynamic Multi-population Pyramid in Excel
Create better population pyramids that allow for improved comparisons between sexes and populations.
Favorites
Who We Spend Time with as We Get Older
In high school, we spend most of our days with friends and immediate family. But then we get jobs, start a family, retire, and there’s a shift in who we spend our days with.
Years You Have Left to Live, Probably
The individual data points of life are much less predictable than the average. Here’s a simulation that shows you how much time is left on the clock.
Famous Movie Quotes as Charts →
In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute …