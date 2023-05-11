Data Underload  /  , ,

Best Possible Life for You, with Age

By Nathan Yau

People scored their current life from 0 to 10, where 0 is their worst possible life and 10 is their best possible life. The older they were, the more likely they were to say they were living their best.

Worst possible life

Best possible life

AGE

15 to 19

11%

years

20 to 29

10%

30 to 39

13%

40 to 49

14%

17%

50 to 59

19%

60 to 69

22%

70 to 79

24%

80 to 85

0%

20%

40%

60%

80%

100%

SOURCE: Bureau of Labor Statistics / BY: FlowingData

Worst possible life

Best possible life

AGE

15 to 19

11%

years

20 to 29

10%

30 to 39

13%

40 to 49

14%

17%

50 to 59

19%

60 to 69

22%

70 to 79

24%

80 to 85

0%

20%

40%

60%

80%

100%

SOURCE: Bureau of Labor Statistics / BY: FlowingData

This is based on answers from the 2021 American Time Use Survey.

The percentage increase is kind of comforting with the possibility that the best is ahead. Or, if you’re more of a glass-half-empty kind of person, I guess it could be there are fewer years ahead as you get older, so there’s not much chance of things in your life improving. Either-or.

The stacked bar chart was made in R and Adobe Illustrator. The 2021 American Time Use Survey (ATUS) data was downloaded via IPUMS and prepared in R.

Chart Type Used

Stacked Bar Chart

Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.

See What You Get

Learn to Visualize Data See All →

How to Make Venn Diagrams in R

The usually abstract, qualitative and sometimes quantitative chart type shows relationships. You can make them in R, if you must.

How to Draw and Use Polygons in R

R provides functions for basic shapes, but you can also draw your own for maximum fun.

How to Make a Dynamic Multi-population Pyramid in Excel

Create better population pyramids that allow for improved comparisons between sexes and populations.

How I Made That: Searchable Time Series Chart

When there are too many options or categories, it can be helpful to make the data searchable.

Favorites

Who We Spend Time with as We Get Older

In high school, we spend most of our days with friends and immediate family. But then we get jobs, start a family, retire, and there’s a shift in who we spend our days with.

Years You Have Left to Live, Probably

The individual data points of life are much less predictable than the average. Here’s a simulation that shows you how much time is left on the clock.

Famous Movie Quotes as Charts

In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute …

Marrying Age

People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?