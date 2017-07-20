Amanda Shendruk for The Pudding analyzed how genders are represented differently in comic books, focusing on “naming conventions, types of superpowers, and the composition of teams to see how male and female genders are portrayed.” The charts are good, but I’m pretty sure the animated GIFs for a handful of female characters make the piece.
Gender representation in comic books
Favorites
The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2011
I almost didn’t make a best-of list this year, but as I clicked through the year’s post, it was hard …
Think Like a Statistician – Without the Math
I call myself a statistician, because, well, I’m a statistics graduate student. However, the most important things I’ve learned are less formal, but have proven extremely useful when working/playing with data.
How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown
We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.