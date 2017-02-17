Some say annotation is the most important layer for charts meant for public consumption. It directs readers where to look and what’s important. But the process is not always straightforward. ChartAccent is an application slash research project that aims to make annotation easier. Plug in some data, make a chart, and do some clicking and dragging. Done.
Annotate charts with a few clicks using ChartAccent
