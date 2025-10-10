Odds against you in sports parlays, advantage house

Parlays in sports betting are booming and people are losing billions of dollars to online sportsbooks, like FanDuel and DraftKings. For the Washington Post, Emily Giambalvo, Kati Perry, and Aaron Steckelberg show how the bets work with playable simulations.

Like most gambling games, the odds are completely against you in the long run and virtually guarantee that sportsbooks get all your money.

So instead of tossing your money into the sports machine, you can just run simulations. It’s not nearly as fun, but at least you’ll be able to watch sports again for the spirit of competition and love of the game.