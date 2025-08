It’s exciting when an animal escapes from the zoo. A monkey breaks free from its cage, ridding itself of restriction with nothing but freedom ahead. In a way, we are animals in a zoo biding our time until we can finally break free. Indeed.

For WaPo’s Department of Data, Bonnie Berkowitz, Artur Galocha, and Andrew Van Dam reminisce over the animal escapes since 1990, based on data catalogued by Born Free USA.