From Lazaro Gamio, Tony Romm, and Agnes Chang for the New York Times, keep track of the tariff status for each country in cartogram form. Each country is scaled by the size of 2024 imports and color-coded by status: new rate, upcoming deadline, deal rate, or baseline.

There is a standard geographic world map by default, which is maybe more familiar for readers, but the cartogram shows a more meaningful picture of scale.