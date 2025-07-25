Counting Trump’s comments about Powell

For the New York Times, Christine Zhang counted Trump’s comments about Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, over the president’s first and current term. They are marked as compliments (not so many now) and insults (many more now):

The New York Times analyzed what Mr. Trump has said about Mr. Powell on social media and in public interviews and press conferences during his first and second terms. In his second term, Mr. Trump has targeted Mr. Powell on approximately 43 separate occasions, all of them since April. The attacks have far outpaced those made during the entirety of Mr. Trump’s first four years in office, over which he critiqued Mr. Powell on about 30 occasions.