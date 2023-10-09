The New York Times is mapping rocket strikes, attacks, and ongoing conflict in the region.
Mapping Israel and Gaza attacks
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Best Directors Who Were Not White Men
From 1928, the year of the first Academy Awards, to 2019, there have been 455 nominations for Best Director. Of those, 18 of them went to non-white men.
EGOT Winner Timelines
Only 15 people have done it, since you know, it’s not really easy to do. Here’s how and when they did it.
How Airbnb Visitors Rate Location in Major US Cities
This is how Airbnb visitors judge location, which provides a view into where city centers begin and end.