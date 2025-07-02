Rating all the U.S. airports

There are great airports and there are really bad ones. Which one you get depends on your origin and destination. The Washington Post ranked over 450 U.S. airports to find the best, based on reader survey responses and Yelp reviews. Instead of just landing on the most popular airports, the focus is on what travelers value most, such as how easy it is to get to the terminal.

Portland International topped the list. I was just at Long Beach Airport, which was number two, and it’s definitely a different feel from all other airports I’ve been to. It’s an oddly relaxing experience.

WaPo also provides a map tool so that you can search for airports in your area. I actually saw the tool before the article and was so confused why they kept referencing ranks without showing an ordered list.