This fun interactive map by William B. Davis shows you the ten closest airports, given a location in the world. The current location serves as the “hub”, and the ten “spokes” go out to the airports. The best part is when you move the globe around, the hub-and-spokes look like a creature crawling across the map.
Map of closest airports everywhere
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Single-Income Occupations
About 18 percent of couple households are single-income. I wanted to know what the earner in these homes usually do.
Firearms Dealers vs. Burgers, Pizza, and Coffee
As of May 2016, there were 64,432 licensed firearms dealers and pawnbrokers, which got me wondering how that compares to other businesses.
Giving Up Time as a Parent
There is a fixed number of minutes during the day. Where do parents usually draw the time from?