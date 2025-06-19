As temperatures rise, how much turbulence to expect on your flight

With temperatures rising, we must prepare for how everyday life could change, other than days getting hotter. For the Washington Post, Daniel Wolfe highlights research by Mohamed Foudad from the University of Reading on how flight turbulence might increase with just a 2°C bump.

While at the University of Toulouse, Foudad led a study where he combined 11 climate models to predict where more extreme and dangerous forms of clear-air turbulence would increase. He said, “by using all these climate models … we have now a high confidence at each degree of warming that we have an increase in this turbulence.” The map above simulates the impact of a 2 degree Celsius (3.6 degree Fahrenheit) increase from preindustrial temperatures which, according to some estimates, could fall before 2055.

An interactive map lets you enter two airports to see possible changes in turbulence over a flight path.