Flight turbulence on the Singapore Airlines flight, visually explained

Last week, a Singapore Airlines flight experienced turbulence that led to one person dying of a heart attack. Reuters explains what happened on the flight and more generally, what happens during turbulence.

Turbulence or pockets of disturbed air can have many causes, most obviously the unstable weather patterns that trigger storms, according to an industry briefing by European planemaker Airbus. The resulting water particles can be detected by weather radar. Crews plan ahead by studying turbulence and other weather forecasts, which have improved over the years, loading extra fuel when needed and monitoring weather radar during flight.

Maybe make people buckle up at all times when seated?