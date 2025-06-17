Design suggestions to make more accessible visualizations

Making charts that are accessible to those with visual difficulties might seem like a lot of work, but it doesn’t have to be. Nancy Organ provides easy-to-implement suggestions to make it work.

The good news is that the accessibility issues I encounter on a regular basis are fairly easy to solve. You don’t need any special tools or magic powers, and the result will be a visualization that is more easily enjoyed by a wide range of vision levels. And, if you’d like to go even further to include readers with a broader variety of disabilities and sensory experiences, resources like Chartability can point you in the right direction. Yes, you can make your visualizations more accessible.

As a bonus, your visualization becomes more readable in general and everyone is able to read it.