Accessible visualization with Olli JavaScript library

October 4, 2022

Topic

Statistical Visualization  /  , ,

The Olli library aims to make it easier for developers to improve the accessibility of existing charts:

Olli is an open-source library for converting data visualizations into accessible text structures for screen reader users. Starting with an existing visualization specification created with a supported toolkit, Olli produces a keyboard-navigable tree view with descriptions at varying levels of detail. Users can explore these structures both to get an initial overview, and to dive into the data in more detail.