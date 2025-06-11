Nazi propaganda charts

RJ Andrews and Attila Bátorfy highlight information graphics from Signal, the Nazi propaganda magazine that ran in the early 1940s.

The magazine was the brainchild of colonel Hasso von Wedel, chief of the Wehrmacht Propaganda Troops. Its look was based on America’s Life magazine. Its content was significantly influenced by Paul Karl Schmidt, the press officer of the Foreign Office whose specialty was the “Jewish question”—the debate about the status and treatment of European Jews. Signal surprisingly contains almost no anti-Semitic content, perhaps because it did not want to offend intelligentsia in its target countries. Instead, it favored portraying Germany in an extremely friendly, kind, peace-loving, almost liberal light.