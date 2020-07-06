Coronavirus counts across Europe

Going with the shaded triangle peaks to show case counts and deaths, The Economist visualizes the current status across Europe:

To assess how European countries are coping, and to monitor the danger of “second waves”, The Economist has assembled data on covid-19 cases and deaths for 39 countries, and for 173 sub-national areas for which data are available (see map above). We present the total number of deaths per 100,000 in the population. We also break down the infection and death rates for the past seven days to give a better sense of whether the virus is most active.