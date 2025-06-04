Progressive tax rates in Western Europe

There is always ample discussion about progressive tax rates in the United States. For those unfamiliar, income earned within certain ranges are taxed differently. Higher income is taxed higher. For Datawrapper, Luc Guillemot charted the rates for countries in Western Europe.

The x-axes represent income levels as a percentage of average income in each country. The y-axes represent the tax rate for the income level. The black bars show averages for the European Union. Belgium, with the steepest climb, increases taxes the most, whereas Hungary and Bulgaria use a flat rate across income levels.