Data-driven story on the first vaccine

May 30, 2025

As we enter a time when people question the usefulness of vaccines, even though there are clear benefits, Neil Halloran revisits a time when vaccines did not exist. With a mix of charts, information graphics, and photographs, Halloran tells the story of the smallpox vaccine. High mortality rate and hundreds of millions dead transformed to zero.

The Plinko imagery at the beginning is really affecting. I also appreciate the trip on the timeline to show the slow but steady progress over a span of decades.

It is shocking to me that anyone would refuse proven vaccines for themselves and their family when the data shows results with little ambiguity. (Thanks, Zan)

