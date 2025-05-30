Data-driven story on the first vaccine
As we enter a time when people question the usefulness of vaccines, even though there are clear benefits, Neil Halloran revisits a time when vaccines did not exist. With a mix of charts, information graphics, and photographs, Halloran tells the story of the smallpox vaccine. High mortality rate and hundreds of millions dead transformed to zero.
The Plinko imagery at the beginning is really affecting. I also appreciate the trip on the timeline to show the slow but steady progress over a span of decades.
It is shocking to me that anyone would refuse proven vaccines for themselves and their family when the data shows results with little ambiguity. (Thanks, Zan)
Favorites
Shifts in How Couples Meet, Online Takes the Top
How do couples meet now and how has it changed over the years? Watch the rankings play out over six decades.
How You Will Die
So far we’ve seen when you will die and how other people tend to die. Now let’s put the two together to see how and when you will die, given your sex, race, and age.