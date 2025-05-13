NOAA database for extreme weather disasters cancelled

The NOAA database, dubbed Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters, tracked events that exceeded one billion dollars of damage. It’s kaput. For CNN, Andrew Freedman reports:

The disasters database, which will be archived but no longer updated beyond 2024, has allowed taxpayers, media and researchers to track the cost of natural disasters — spanning extreme events from hurricanes to hailstorms — since 1980. Its discontinuation is another Trump-administration blow to the public’s view into how fossil fuel pollution is changing the world around them and making extreme weather more costly.

Add this to the growing list of discontinued NOAA products, because they are related to climate, even just a tiny bit.