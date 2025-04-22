List of NOAA datasets to be discontinued

If you use NOAA data, now seems like a good time to download it before it disappears. A running list of NOAA data products covering climate, environment, and weather are scheduled for retirement over the next few weeks.

I don’t keep track of NOAA datasets, so I’m not sure what products are just running their course and which are part of efforts to avoid measurements. For example, some datasets haven’t been updated in a few years and items further down the list were scheduled for retirement last year. But I suspect the most recent scheduling is not business as usual.

Some datasets that seem notable: