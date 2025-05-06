All the lawsuits against Sean Combs

The Sean “Diddy” Combs trial started. There have been 78 lawsuits filed against him, and the Washington Post outlined the accusations, lawsuit statuses, and people involved. CW

Amid this deluge of shocking developments are more than 100 people — accusers, attorneys, associates and alleged accomplices — entangled in his legal troubles. The Washington Post analyzed every lawsuit against Combs to map the key players and unravel the intricate web of alleged wrongdoings tied to the rapper’s name. The Post will continue to update this file on a monthly basis.