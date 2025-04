Pew Research, in their ongoing surveys on teens and social media usage, highlight the weight of social media on mental health

In the 2024 survey, almost half of teen respondents said that social media has a mostly negative effect on people their age. This is up from 32% two years prior.

On the other hand, three-quarters still say that social media provides at least a little positive impact in staying connected, so they’re not exactly weaning themselves off the platforms.