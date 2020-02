Botnet is a social media app where you’re the only human among a million bots trained on social media activity. Post pictures, status updates, or whatever else you want. Then let the likes and weird comments roll in.

You can even purchase troll bots, bots that tell dad jokes, and more bots.

Social media is on its way to mostly being bots anyways. Might as well jumpstart the future. Artificial intelligence for the win.