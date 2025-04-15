Line Chart with Decorative Neon Accents
We do it because things that glow in the dark are awesome, including line charts.
Adding a neon glow effect to your line charts might seem superfluous, and it would be most of the time. But what if you had to make a chart about neon light usage or electricity or the proton pack from Ghostbusters? You’re just going to make a regular line that doesn’t glow? That’s wasted opportunity. Don’t be an opportunity waster.
To access this full tutorial, you must be a member. (If you are already a member, log in here.)
Get instant access to this tutorial and hundreds more, plus courses, guides, and additional resources.
Membership
You will get unlimited access to step-by-step visualization courses and tutorials for insight and presentation — all while supporting an independent site. Files and data are included so that you can more easily apply what you learn in your own work.
Learn to make great charts that are beautiful and useful.
Members also receive a weekly newsletter, The Process. Keep up-to-date on visualization tools, the rules, and the guidelines and how they all work together in practice.
See samples of everything you gain access to:
More Tutorials See All →
Make the Chart: Interactive Line Chart with Ghost Trails
Using faded lines to show the overall changes in a time series and to provide a point of reference for the present.
How to Make a Bump Chart in R, with ggplot
Visualize rankings over time instead of absolute values to focus on order instead of the magnitude of change.
How to Download and Use Online Data with Arduino
Before you can do anything with data, you have to get it into the application. Working with an Arduino is no different. Although the process is changes, if you’re used to working with desktop software.