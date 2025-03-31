When the baby will be born

Maggie Appleton is at the point in her pregnancy when there’s a lot of waiting, so she’s her downtime to look at pregnancy statistics. Based on a 2001 study, she made an interactive chart that lets you enter a due date to see the probability that the baby is born on a given day.

Taking key metrics from that, I made a tiny tool that shows a probability distribution graph of spontaneous labour starting on each day of your pregnancy. I’ve found this helped ground my expectations of when babies normally tend to arrive, and how long I can wait until I need to start worrying about induction. You can enter your own due date, and whether you’re a first-time mum, to see your own stats.